reopen ny

Reopen NY: Restaurant owners, workers present 'Safe and Just Reopening' plan to Cuomo

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A group of 50 local independent restaurant owners and 200 workers proposed their own "Safe and Just Reopening" plan to Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State legislature.

The plan centers around four pillars that both employers and employees agree are needed to create a more equitable restaurant industry coming out of COVID-19.

The tenets of the plan include:

- Elimination of the subminimum tipped wage for all New Yorkers, which, the group says, contributes to racial pay inequality
- Allowance of tip sharing with back-of-house and kitchen staff, which is currently illegal in New York
- Payroll tax relief for struggling restaurants
- Establishment of a 5% safe reopening surcharge that restaurants can charge

Chef and owner of Reverence restaurant in Harlem, Russell Jackson represents the more than 50 restaurateurs who have signed onto the agreement, and are placing signs in their windows stating 'Service Industry Workers & Employers United for a Safe & Just Reopening.'

After their presentation, the owners and workers held an event at Reverence restaurant in Harlem where they served a special three-course pre-fixe meal prepared by Jackson.

Jackson pays his staff more than the minimum wage and says all of the the tips his staff earns are shared and says his restaurant proves tip sharing and higher wages can work.

The group even has the backing of some of the most powerful names in the industry, including restaurateur Danny Meyer.

"It's only worth getting on our feet if we do it the right way," Meyer said. "It's not tipping itself, it's the underlying rules, one fair wage fixes that."

AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
EMBED More News Videos

Danielle Leigh reports as many businesses look to reopen following the pandemic, they are looking for new solutions to help employees keep their distance and stay healthy.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew yorknew york cityharlemmanhattanhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nyrestaurantscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
Boy who survived illness linked to COVID honored by hospital
Travelers face quarantine checkpoints at major NYC entry points
COVID-19 Updates: Germany will require tests for US travelers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias Aftermath: Hundreds of thousands still without power
Woman buying MetroCard slashed in random subway station attack
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
'No evictions as long as we are in the middle of the epidemic,' Cuomo says
Boy who survived illness linked to COVID honored by hospital
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Trump claims Biden is 'against God' at Ohio rally
Show More
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump meeting
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Travelers face quarantine checkpoints at major NYC entry points
Man found dead at bottom of Penn Station staircase after fight
Woman slashed on NYC subway, records video of attacker
More TOP STORIES News