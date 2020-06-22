Reopen NY: Mid-Hudson region gears up for Phase 3 reopening

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York 's Mid-Hudson region is set to enter Phase 3 of its reopening Tuesday, joining much of the state in further emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.For those who live in Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties, Phase 3 means for the first time in three months, residents can dine inside a restaurant or visit a nail salon or spa.Phase 3 of reopening will allow 50% seating indoors, but many restaurant owners says with profit margins so slim, half capacity won't help them recover from being closed for so long.Concrete barriers, blocking traffic, and getting the Liquor Control Board to bend the rules a little will help a lot in the tiny village of Piermont."I hope our summer is successful as a result of what they're doing," resident Sylvia Welch said. "I think it's a good solution."Nestled along the Hudson River just south of the Mario Cuomo Bridge, Piermont came up with creative ways to comply with reopeningIn order to enjoy the squid and and paella at Basque Tapas Bar, the owner asked his landlord to give up two parking spaces and added artificial grass and umbrellas in the back lot to start serving guests outdoorsAnd on the main drag, guests get to eat on the street."It's helping us bring some normalcy back to the village," Community Market Owner Hank Hovorkn said.In front of his establishment, there are high top tables facing the Sidewalk Bistro, which was allowed to add more outdoor seating."As soon as we heard that state was allowing restaurants to expand beyond their boundaries, we came up with the idea to make Piermont Avenue one way south," Mayor Bruce Tucker said.Tucker says the State Liquor Control Board approved in a few hours a request that would normally take weeks to expand perimeters for alcohol to be served."We had to kick start and get these businesses back open and help them," he said.Piermont residents also donated their own property, and Dvine Pie can serve their artisan pizza at picnic tables on the neighbor's lawn."He has allowed us to set up our restaurant across the street from our restaurant," owner Joe Printz said. "So my hats off to the mayor and everyone else involved with helping us to do this."Tucker said he hopes to continue the street and sidewalk sharing into Phase 3, anything to help them recoup lost business.---