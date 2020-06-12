Coronavirus Updates: NJ churches reopen this weekend; 5 NY regions enter Phase 3 Friday

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it is essential for New Yorkers to continue to get tested and follow social distancing guidelines. And Long Island officially has entered Phase 2 of reopening. Five other regions in the state will enter Phase 3 on Friday.
NEW YORK CITY
The Fifth Avenue Association announced that a number of iconic stores along Fifth Avenue will be reopening Thursday. Shoppers are welcomed for curbside shopping and in-store pickup at the majority of the stores within the Fifth Avenue Association district (46th Street to 61st Street on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street from Sixth Avenue to Madison Avenue.)
- The Racial Inclusion and Equity Task Force unveiled the Restaurant Revitalization Program. It will spend $3 million to help support 100 restaurants in the 27 hardest coronavirus hit areas. Each would get $30,000 to give $20/per hour for six weeks to 1,000 employees. The restaurants must agree to pay workers $15/per hour on top of tips within 5 years if they accept the funds.
- NeOn Summer and Each One Teach One, and Community Crisis Response Initiative aim to help at-risk young people to help them over a period of 6-8 weeks to learn and engage over the summer. The mayor also announced Youth Town Halls.
- Mayor de Blasio said there would be a remote element for anyone not ready to send their children back to school, should schools go with "Plan A" which is in-person learning.
- The city remained below all three required thresholds for hospitalizations (69), ICU patients (337), and percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 (3%).
LONG ISLAND
Phase 2 reopening began Wednesday, meaning outdoor dining and some retail stores are back open for the first time in weeks in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
Additionally, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said 67 playgrounds throughout Nassua County's 35 parks will reopen Saturday. She also announced public pools will reopen to residents only on July 3, just in time for the holiday weekend.
NEW YORK
Governor Andrew Cuomo said that five regions in the state would enter Phase 3 on Friday. The regions include: Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and the Mohawk Valley. In those regions, restaurants can offer indoor and outdoor service, and personal care services like massage and nail salons can open.
Daily testing results are now the most important metric to keep an eye on as New York State continues to reopen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said again on Thursday. The positive test rate across New York City was 1.7% on Tuesday, in Hudson Valley it was 0.8% and on Long Island it was 0.9%. Cuomo said the state is conducting about 50,000 tests for the coronavirus every day.
When asked at his daily briefing when visitation may begin again at nursing homes in regions with very low COVID-19 transmission, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, "The closedown is a pain in the neck, but my continued answer is, it's better than death."
NEW JERSEY
Churches and other houses of worship in New Jersey will begin reopening this weekend after Gov. Murphy announced earlier this week that they may reopen indoor services to 50 people or 25% or a building's capacity, whichever is lower. The Diocese of Paterson announced all 109 of its churches will be reopening this weekend. The Archdiocese of Newark will begin weekday masses on Monday, with a schedule that resumes Sunday services by next weekend.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday said that the state would be entering Stage 2 of its reopening thanks to people acting with "common sense for the common good." Asbury Park plans to open indoor dining on June 15 in defiance of the governor's executive order. "We've gone through hell, please let's not go back," Governor Murphy said.
It has been 100 days since New Jersey's first positive coronavirus case. Since the height of the crisis:
- New hospitalizations are down more than 90%
- Total hospitalizations are down 80%
- Ventilator use has dropped nearly 80%
- Number of patients in our ICUs is down by fully 3/4
STOCKS PLUNGE
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Thursday as coronavirus cases increase again, deflating recent optimism that the economy could recover quickly as lockdowns ease. The Dow fell more than 1,600 points and the S&P 500 was down 5%, on track for its worst day in nearly three months.
RECOMMENDED VIEWING
Tens of thousands of people living with special needs inside small group homes in New York who haven't been able to see their loved ones believe they're the forgotten ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a group of lawmakers are taking action.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
abc7NY Phase Tracker:
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address