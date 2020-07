Reopen News: Empire State Building observatory reopens Monday with reduced capacity

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Empire State Building observatory will welcome back visitors starting Monday.During the first few weeks, hours of operation will be between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and initial capacity will be reduced by more than 80 percent to help maintain social distancing.To prevent overcrowding, online reservations will be required for all visitors.Before its reopening, employees had to undergo training for new protocols and procedures.Also, the National Park service says Liberty Island will partially reopen Monday, but only the outdoor grounds.Outdoor spaces on Liberty Island will be accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local public health guidance.The Statue of Liberty Museum and the interior of the Statue of Liberty, including the pedestal and crown, remain closed and will be included as part of a later reopening phase.