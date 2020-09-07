reopen nyc

Brooklyn bar shut down after nearly 300 people found inside

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bar in Brooklyn was shut down over the weekend when sheriff's deputies found 281 people inside.

Authorities busted the bar on 954 61st Street early Sunday morning, around 2 a.m.

Officials say the location had an obstructed exit, exceeded the DOB occupancy, had its liquor license revoked in 2019 and had a minor present.

Six people were arrested for multiple offenses, including child endangerment.



Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.





