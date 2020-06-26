reopen nyc

Reopen News: New York City public school students wrap up bizarre academic year

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City public school students wrapped a bizarre academic year Friday, after the final four months of education were completely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza joined students, staff, and families at various events to celebrate the last day of school, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Bronx, where he thanked staff and distributed meals at the Truman Campus Meal Hub.

He capped it off by participating in a noon drive-thru graduation ceremony CSI High School for International Studies on Staten Island.

In between, Carranza and First Lady Chirlane McCray joined a small group of students and staff in a "gratefulness circle" at a Regional Enrichment Center in Middle Village.

He also joined a virtual Pre-K graduation ceremony at My Sunshine Kids in Brooklyn.

Plans for the 2020-2021 school year are in limbo, but Carranza told 1010 WINS earlier this week that school buildings may be only to handle one third of staff and students when they return to in-school learning, hopefully in the fall.

Carranza said he already informed principals to plan for a 3% cut to school budgets, in addition to massive cuts to centralized operations.

But Carranza stressed it is unclear what, if anything, will have to be cut from the Education Department budget.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoeducationnew york city schoolsschoolgraduation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports lowest infection rate in US
NYC Phase 3 plans detailed by Mayor de Blasio
Coronavirus Updates: NYC on track for Phase 3 on July 6
COVID-19 cases surge among young adults
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy lays out school reopening plan
NYC Phase 3 plans detailed by Mayor de Blasio
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports lowest infection rate in US
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Show More
Woman, 19, killed in Flatiron as NYC shootings continue to soar
Little girl grabs hose to help fight fire at neighbor's home
'White lives matter too': Police investigate CT racist rant video
Trump tweets about plan for BLM mural in front of his tower
NYC's top cop speaks out on civil unrest, police reform
More TOP STORIES News