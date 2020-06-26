Reopen News: New York City public school students wrap up bizarre academic year

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City public school students wrapped a bizarre academic year Friday, after the final four months of education were completely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza joined students, staff, and families at various events to celebrate the last day of school, beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the Bronx, where he thanked staff and distributed meals at the Truman Campus Meal Hub.He capped it off by participating in a noon drive-thru graduation ceremony CSI High School for International Studies on Staten Island.In between, Carranza and First Lady Chirlane McCray joined a small group of students and staff in a "gratefulness circle" at a Regional Enrichment Center in Middle Village.He also joined a virtual Pre-K graduation ceremony at My Sunshine Kids in Brooklyn.Plans for the 2020-2021 school year are in limbo, but Carranza told 1010 WINS earlier this week that school buildings may be only to handle one third of staff and students when they return to in-school learning, hopefully in the fall.Carranza said he already informed principals to plan for a 3% cut to school budgets, in addition to massive cuts to centralized operations.But Carranza stressed it is unclear what, if anything, will have to be cut from the Education Department budget.