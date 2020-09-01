Reopening New Jersey: Gyms allowed to reopen with restrictions

Gyms across the state are allowed to reopen with restrictions.
Eyewitness News was at Crunch Fitness on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen as dozens of people moved in to start their workouts around 6 a.m.
Welcome back to the gym! This is a Crunch in North Bergen. NJ “health clubs” including gyms, indoor amusement and water parks can reopen today at 25% capacity #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/2QrtIJtsJL— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) September 1, 2020
Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order on reopening covers anything considered a health club, including fitness centers as well as indoor amusement and water parks.
Capacity is limited to 25 percent and you must wear a mask.
Equipment has to be spaced out and cleaned and disinfected regularly.
This was long time coming.
One gym in New Jersey, Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, famously defied the gym closure order several times.
The North Bergen Crunch Fitness had to lay off about 40 people when the pandemic first hit, and the gym froze accounts for about 7,000 members.
About half of the staff has now been rehired.
All this comes after Gov. Phil Murphy also announced that indoor dining can resume across the state at 25 percent starting Friday along with movie theaters.
And with New Jersey giving the green light, small businesses in New York City want to know when it will be their turn.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has suggested it might be months.
NYC officials are worried about large numbers of people packed into small neighborhood restaurants.
They are also concerned that they don't have the manpower to enforce capacity limits.
