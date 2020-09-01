reopen new jersey

Reopening New Jersey: Gyms allowed to reopen with restrictions

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey is taking another big step forward Tuesday on its road to reopening.

Gyms across the state are allowed to reopen with restrictions.

Eyewitness News was at Crunch Fitness on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen as dozens of people moved in to start their workouts around 6 a.m.



Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order on reopening covers anything considered a health club, including fitness centers as well as indoor amusement and water parks.

Capacity is limited to 25 percent and you must wear a mask.

Equipment has to be spaced out and cleaned and disinfected regularly.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the reopening date for gyms to reopen in New Jersey.



This was long time coming.

One gym in New Jersey, Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, famously defied the gym closure order several times.

The North Bergen Crunch Fitness had to lay off about 40 people when the pandemic first hit, and the gym froze accounts for about 7,000 members.

About half of the staff has now been rehired.

New Jersey Gov. Murphy says the state is learning a lot from NY



All this comes after Gov. Phil Murphy also announced that indoor dining can resume across the state at 25 percent starting Friday along with movie theaters.

And with New Jersey giving the green light, small businesses in New York City want to know when it will be their turn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has suggested it might be months.

NYC officials are worried about large numbers of people packed into small neighborhood restaurants.

They are also concerned that they don't have the manpower to enforce capacity limits.

Kemberly Richardson interviews a Brooklyn mother who is speaking out after JetBlue Airways forced her and her six children off a plane this week when her 2-year-old daughter refuse




