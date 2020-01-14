Repairs and cleanup continue after Upper West Side water main break

The several feet of water had receded by Monday night, when crews dug a hole to get to the 98-year-old water main that caused all that trouble.
The main broke early Monday morning, shutting down subway service ahead of the morning commute.
By the afternoon, the MTA cleared water from the tracks to get trains running again.
But, the flooding is still causing problems in nearby buildings. Some residents still do not have clean water.
The flooding inundated an underground parking garage destroying as many as 50 cars.
Video shows cars under water this morning in this underground garage with more water gushing in at 62/Broadway #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/9mEOHLQwjb— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) January 13, 2020
Many nearby restaurants also had to shut down because the water was shut off.
Fire officials speculated that the recent fluctuation in temperatures could be to blame, although a cause for the break has not yet been determined.
Broadway southbound will be closed in the area of the water main break for at least a few days, although the northbound side of the avenue will remain open, as will the sidewalk.
Some parts of Columbus Avenue and surrounding side streets may be closed periodically for repairs.
