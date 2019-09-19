STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The gun used in the shooting that injured an NYPD officer on Staten Island was reportedly stolen from another police officer.
The gun used had a serial number matching a gun reported stolen from a Staten Island police supervisor in 2016.
Meantime, the officer shot, Vanesa Medina, has been released from the hospital.
Bagpipes played and a crowd applauded as she left the hospital.
She was wounded on Tuesday while arresting 39-year old Gregory Edwards on a domestic violence warrant.
Police say he shot at Medina and her partner.
Edwards was killed by police.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report: Gun used in Staten Island NYPD shooting stolen from another officer in 2016
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More