Report of suspicious packages in Queens deemed not a threat

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police say two packages found in Queens Sunday morning have been determined not to be a threat.A 911 call was received at about 6:40 a.m. of two suspicious packages in front of a small mosque at the corner of Crescent Street and 38th Avenue in Long Island City.The NYPD's Bomb Squad was called to the scene to investigate and evaluate the situation.The packages were found to be safe. Motorists were advised to expect residual delays through the area.----------