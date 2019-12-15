Report of suspicious packages in Queens deemed not a threat

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police say two packages found in Queens Sunday morning have been determined not to be a threat.

A 911 call was received at about 6:40 a.m. of two suspicious packages in front of a small mosque at the corner of Crescent Street and 38th Avenue in Long Island City.

The NYPD's Bomb Squad was called to the scene to investigate and evaluate the situation.

The packages were found to be safe. Motorists were advised to expect residual delays through the area.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long island cityqueensbomb squadmosque
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest pawn shop owner possibly linked to Jersey City shootout
Emotional goodbye for man killed in Jersey City shootout
AccuWeather: Watch out for wind
City to pay $625K to mother whose toddler was ripped away by police
Man attacked with sharp object on LIRR train
Police shoot suspect allegedly holding fake gun in the Bronx
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student; other teen released
Show More
Woman sues CVS, alleges she was denied 'morning after' pill
Remembering Sandy Hook victims 7 years after shooting
Mega Millions:Jackpot rises to $372 million
Cardinal Dolan joins annual Kmart charity shopping day helping families in need
NYC SantaCon kicks off in Times Square
More TOP STORIES News