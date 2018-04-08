Report: Pilots warned about dangerous conditions before East River helicopter crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the report.

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
For months before the deadly East River helicopter crash, pilots had warned their bosses about dangerous conditions, the New York Times reports.

The report said the pilots had concerns about a range of things, from the types of harnesses used to strap passengers in to the tools they were given to cut the tethers in case of emergencies.

The Times says internal documents show pilots even requested tools to allow passengers to more easily free themselves in an emergency.

The chief executive of the helicopter tour company, FlyNYON tells the Times it is not true that it failed to respond to safety concerns.

Five people drowned in March when they were unable to free themselves from their harnesses after the helicopter rolled over into the water. The pilot, who was not wearing a harness, escaped with only minor injuries.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicoptereast riverUpper East SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News