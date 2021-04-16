Reports: Multiple people shot at Indianapolis Fedex facility

INDIANAPOLIS -- A shooting has been reported late Thursday at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports police issued a news release around 11:30 p.m. saying multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport.

It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

"I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open," Jeremiah Miller said.


Indianapolis State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet that police planned to make a statement to news outlets at a nearby hotel.

In an earlier tweet, Perrine said Interstate 70 near the facility was closed in both directions, but it was later reopened.
