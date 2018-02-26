Reports: New York tourist suspected in murder of dismembered Japanese woman

EMBED </>More Videos

A 26-year-old New Yorker was reportedly arrested by Japanese police in connection to a murder.

TOKYO, Japan --
Japanese police said Monday they have found parts of a dismembered body believed to be of a missing woman in the mountains of western Japan, in a murder case reportedly linked to an American tourist.

Hyogo prefectural police said investigators found a torso, arms and legs in three locations in parts of Kyoto and Osaka on Sunday.

Police said the parts could be from the body of an unidentified woman who has been missing in the prefecture since mid-February. Local media said the woman was a 27-year-old office worker from Sanda City.

Police suggested that they searched the locations after being told about them by a suspect, but refused to elaborate. An examination of the body parts is being conducted to identify the victim, they said.

Kyodo News service and other Japanese media reported that police arrested a 26-year-old New Yorker as a suspect, but police would not confirm that. The reports said police also found the severed head of a woman inside a suitcase at his lodging in Osaka.

The reports said security camera video from the building showed him entering with a woman, but did not show the woman leaving. It showed the suspect going in and out with a suitcase, they said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdertouristbody part found
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News