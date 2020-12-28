Reports of injuries after 2-alarm fire tears through home in New Jersey

LODI, New Jersey -- A two-alarm fire tore through a home in New Jersey Monday morning, with reports of injuries.

The blaze broke out just after 6 a.m. inside the home on Westminster Place in Lodi, and huge flames could be seen shooting through the roof.

It is unclear at this point how many people are hurt, as is the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is breaking news -- Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.

