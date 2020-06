Video as it happens! pic.twitter.com/PPwCUE6Ypb — J News 24 (@JNEWS245) June 29, 2020

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- As storms moved through the area on Monday evening, there were multiple reports of trees down in Brooklyn.Video posted to social media showed a tree down near 13th Avenue and 47th StreetThere were reports of another tree down on cars on Sterling Place in Crown Heights.----------