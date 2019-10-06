Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed

DALLAS, Texas -- Authorities say a witness in the murder trial of a Dallas police officer who fatally shot her neighbor has been killed in a shooting.

The Dallas Morning News reports that authorities said Joshua Brown, who lived in the same apartment complex as Officer Amber Guyger and her neighbor Botham Jean, was fatally shot Friday.

Police would not confirm to The Associated Press that it was Brown who was shot, pending family notification. They said police responded to the shooting shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

They said several witnesses flagged officers down and directed them to an apartment parking lot where the man who was shot was lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The 28-year-old Brown testified in Guyger's trial about the night that Jean was killed.

Guyger was convicted Tuesday and sentenced the next day to 10 years in prison. Guyger said she mistook Jean's apartment for her own and thought he was an intruder when she fatally shot him in September 2018.

