Reputed Trinitarios gang members arrested for New York City assaults, stabbings

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Several reputed members of the Trinitarios gang were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with assaults in the Bronx and northern Manhattan.
Authorities say many of the arrests were made at an apartment complex in the Soundview section of the Bronx.
The arrests are for stabbings and assaults over the past several years, including one in Washington Heights in which the victim was stabbed about a dozen times.
That victim survived.
In another case, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed on the Bronx River Parkway. That victim also survived.
One of those facing charges Wednesday is already in custody in the killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.
The Bronx River Parkway stabbing happened just two days before Junior's death.
