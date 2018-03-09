RACISM

VIDEO: Woman says Mexicans 'think they own America' when asked to pick up dog poop

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Hollywood man captured video of a woman saying she was tired of Mexicans' "bossy attitudes" after he asked her to pick up her dog's poop.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, California --
A California man captured video of a woman telling him to "go back to Mexico" after he asked her to pick up her dog's poop.

Jardiel Ochoa said he asked a woman to pick up her dog's poop from the sidewalk and grass outside the school where he works. That's when she began hurling racial insults at him.

He started filming and captured the rest.

"You want me to go back to Mexico?" he asked as the recording begins.

"I sure do," she responded.

When he asks why, she said, "because I'm tired of your bossy attitudes."

Ochoa then started to say that he is in charge of caring for the property before the woman interrupts him.

"No it isn't your property. You just think it's your property because you're Mexican," she said. "That's how Mexicans are. They think they own America, but we're sending them back."

The video ends with Ochoa asking her to simply pick up after her dog the next time it happens.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
racismdogschoolNorth HollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RACISM
Employee fired after campers accuse NJ gift shop of racial profiling
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
Employee calls campus police on black woman eating lunch
Black woman says CVS manager called police over wrong coupon
More racism
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News