Frantic rescue effort to resume Monday for Queens woman swept by current

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
A beautiful summer night in Queens turned into a frantic rescue effort after reports a woman was swept out by the current.

Multiple agencies and crews looked for the missing swimmer in the waters off of Bayswater Point State Park.

Police believe the woman's husband was swimming while his 35-year-old wife was walking by the water. He told authorities a wave during high tide picked her up and carried her away.

The man said the incident happened at Jamaica Bay and Breezy Point - far from the search effort in Bayswater.

After diving and looking for several hours with no success, officials say it is now a recovery effort. The window for a possible rescue has passed.

Once nightfall came, crews began to pull out - first the fire boats, then the police. Then, the gates to the state park were locked.

Crews will resume the recovery effort on Monday.
