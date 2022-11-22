Video shows officers pull unconscious driver from moving car in New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey released video of a rescue effort from Saturday night when officers in New Brunswick rushed to save an unconscious driver from a moving vehicle.
The incident happened on Route 522.
The video shows how the officers blocked the car as a sergeant walked up to the vehicle, smashed the side window and pulled the driver out.
Police say the driver is a 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania.
He is now charged with drunk driving.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.