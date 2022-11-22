  • Watch Now
Video shows officers pull unconscious driver from moving car in New Jersey

Tuesday, November 22, 2022 11:29PM
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey released video of a rescue effort from Saturday night when officers in New Brunswick rushed to save an unconscious driver from a moving vehicle.

The incident happened on Route 522.

The video shows how the officers blocked the car as a sergeant walked up to the vehicle, smashed the side window and pulled the driver out.

Police say the driver is a 28-year-old man from Pennsylvania.

He is now charged with drunk driving.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.