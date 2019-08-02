Rescuers search for missing swimmer in Throggs Neck section of the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Rescue crews searched for a missing swimmer Thursday night in the waters off the Bronx.

A 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman took a rowboat out in the East River near SUNY Maritime College in the Throggs Neck section.

The man decided to go for a swim, went under the surface and never returned, authorities said.

The woman he was with stayed on the boat the entire time and called 911.

The FDNY Marine Unit, NYPD Harbor Unit and Coast Guard all responded and searched for several hours.

The search was called off for the night and will resume Friday morning.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
throggs neckbronxnew york citymissing swimmer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week
NYC man says he was violently attacked by DoorDash driver
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home in NJ
NYC traffic agent kicks down doors to rescue people and pets from fire
Show More
Several injured after police pursuit in NY ends in crash
Homeless man arrested after man pushed onto subway tracks during assault
Beloved dentist returns to work after becoming paralyzed in DR
Brooklyn man's body recovered at CT waterfall
Man tries to sexually assault 2 women in 10 minutes in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News