Rescuers search for missing swimmer in Throggs Neck section of the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Rescue crews searched for a missing swimmer Thursday night in the waters off the Bronx.
A 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman took a rowboat out in the East River near SUNY Maritime College in the Throggs Neck section.
The man decided to go for a swim, went under the surface and never returned, authorities said.
The woman he was with stayed on the boat the entire time and called 911.
The FDNY Marine Unit, NYPD Harbor Unit and Coast Guard all responded and searched for several hours.
The search was called off for the night and will resume Friday morning.
