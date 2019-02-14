FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) --Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment building in Fort Lee.
The fire was reported Thursday on Edwin Avenue just after 4 p.m.
Residents could be seen using fire escapes on the building to evacuate their apartments.
Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the building's windows while crews worked to put the flames out.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube