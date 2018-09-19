Resident of Garfield group home dies after hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

The crash happened Monday night in front of a group home in Garfield, NJ.

Eyewitness News
GARFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man in Garfield and fled the scene.

The accident happened Monday night in front of a group home for the disabled on MacArthur Avenue.

The 42-year-old victim was a resident of that home.

Police were back at the scene Tuesday and released surveillance pictures of the vehicle involved.

Neighbors say drivers often speed on the street.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he later died.

Authorities say evidence indicates the vehicle involved is a dark colored 1992-1999 Chevy Suburban that is missing the passenger side-view mirror and has possible damage to the right side of the bumper, hood, and windshield.


The vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, fled the scene traveling northbound on MacArthur Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit at 201-226-5595, or the Garfield Police Department at 973-478-8500.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runpedestrian struckGarfieldBergen CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hit-and-run critically injures resident of group home in New Jersey
Top Stories
Search for suspect in 2 Upper East Side gropings
Exclusive Video: Suspects shatter glass door in jewel heist
Mugshots: Police sergeant among 24 arrested in child sex sting
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Photo of man who allegedly groped girl in Brooklyn
Korean leaders sign agreement for North Korea to take further steps to denuclearize
Wet commute for NYC as water pours into subway stations
Ford: FBI should investigate Kavanaugh claim before hearing
Show More
Couple accused of rape, preyed on upwards of 1,000 women
NYPD officer, wife accused of using dead mom's ID to steal $300K
Day care owner accused of keeping babies tied to car seats
Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear'
NYCHA tenant says belongings were thrown out after deadly fire
More News