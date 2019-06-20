YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters in Yonkers battled a fire that left over a dozen people displaced Wednesday night.
The 2-alarm fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a home on Warburton Avenue.
It quickly spread to two adjacent homes.
Firefighters remained on the scene late Wednesday night putting out hot spots.
There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Residents displaced after fire spread to 3 homes in Yonkers
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News