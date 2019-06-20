Residents displaced after fire spread to 3 homes in Yonkers

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Firefighters in Yonkers battled a fire that left over a dozen people displaced Wednesday night.

The 2-alarm fire broke out at about 8 p.m. at a home on Warburton Avenue.

It quickly spread to two adjacent homes.

Firefighters remained on the scene late Wednesday night putting out hot spots.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

