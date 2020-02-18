Residents find themselves without heat or water in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Dozens of residents in Upper Manhattan were surprised to wake up without heat or water for the day.

Residents of the building between 177th and 178th streets on Fort Washington Avenue woke up to cold apartments and freezing showers on Monday.

Later in the night, workers descended into head-deep holes to patch together a fast-faltering water main.

Even though the DEP says the work was scheduled, that was news to most residents.

It made for a rough day for Carmen Cordero who is disabled and hadn't stocked up on bottled water. She was frustrated when she couldn't get any information.

"I called the super and he said to me there is a big problem outside and they're trying to find where the problem is and they have shut the water," she said.

By late evening, workers had turned the water on again and the heating systems churned once more.

Workers also filled up the hole on Fort Washington Avenue.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsmanhattannew york citywaterhome repairsheat
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Bronx: FDNY
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
79-year-old woman robbed by man walking dog in Bronx
NYPD detective found dead in home from apparent suicide
Motorbikes on the subway baffle passengers, police
Landmark rape trial of Harvey Weinstein heading to jury
LI couple back in US after stuck on cruise with coronavirus patients
Show More
Graffiti vandals cover subway cars in color
Arrest made after French tourist randomly slashed in NYC
Mayor of Newark defends city's sanctuary policies amid crackdown
Missing Bronx woman with Alzheimer's disease found dead
Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change
More TOP STORIES News