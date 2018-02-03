Residents rescued as fire tears through apartment complex in Roselle

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has the latest on a fire at a Roselle apartment complex.

Eyewitness News
ROSELLE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a fire that tore through the roof of a three-story apartment complex in New Jersey.

The three-alarm fire broke out at about 6:45 Saturday morning at Parkview Manor on East 3rd Street in Roselle.

There are about 30 units in the building. Some residents had to be rescued from balconies on the sides of the building.

It is believed that everyone made it out safely.

"The alarms activated so most people had exited the building, we're pretty sure that everybody has made it out," said Roselle Fire Chief Paul Mucha. "There was a couple of people we had to pull off balconies with ladders."

The fire began on the third floor and quickly spread up the walls and into the roof area.

Firefighters were ordered to evacuate the building and continue fighting the fire with an exterior attack only.


It was first reported as a kitchen fire in a third-floor corner apartment and is believed to have started on a stove.

No injuries have been reported.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firefireRoselle ParkUnion CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News