Residents told to boil water in Jersey City after water main break

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thousands of people were left without water after a massive water main break in Jersey City on Tuesday afternoon.Officials said the main strike was due to a local contractor in Kearny conducting non-utility work on Route 7.The contractor hit a 36-inch main that feeds the city of Jersey City.The water shutoff is under 4 feet of water, so officials said they are working on diversions to locate it.Residents are asked to boil water until further notice.The mayor said potable water was being sent to local hospitals.It was not yet clear how man residents were impacted or how long it would take to restore service.