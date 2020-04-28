Residents told to boil water in Jersey City, Hoboken after water main break

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thousands of people were left without water after a massive water main break in Jersey City on Tuesday afternoon.Officials said the main strike was due to a local contractor in Kearny performing industrial work near the intersection of Howell Street and Duffield Avenue.The contractor was putting in sheet piling and pushed a piling directly into a 36-inch main.SUEZ crews responded to the break and were in the process of shutting off water to the site, which will allow water pressure to be restored throughout Jersey City and Hoboken.Residents in both Jersey City and Hoboken are asked to boil water until further notice.The mayor said potable water was being sent to local hospitals.It was not yet clear how man residents were impacted or how long it would take to restore service.----------