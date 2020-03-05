Brooklyn unarmed man aggressively arrested; police say he resisted: Video

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A video of police in Brooklyn aggressively arresting a young man is stirring up controversy.

Anti-crime officers in plain clothes were responding to shots fired near the 100% Playground on Glenwood Road between East 100th Street and East 101 Street on Wednesday at 7 p.m., when they say they saw two individuals lighting a marijuana cigarette.

The officers went inside the park and approached the two young men who ran off.

One of the officers called for back up and chased after the individuals, giving one man a summons and arresting the other.

The one who got arrested was caught on camera and shared thousands of times on Twitter.

Videos and tweets contain curse words and graphic content:


Police say in the video the suspect, 25-year-old Fitzroy Gayle, resisted arrest and refused to cooperate.

Authorities took down Gayle with force and had his ankle stepped on by an officer in the process.

The suspect turned out to be unarmed.

Gayle's family and attorney held a rally Thursday outside of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn calling on for an investigation.

"My son said, 'Mom, look at the video,'" Gayle's mother said. "And I was like in my head and my stomach is like, I just cannot stand up to no God. I mean my son is not guilty, he's innocent."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the situation as well.

"Everything would've been made better if people would not run when police walk up to them, but communicate with police," the mayor said. "And if a police officer tells you that you are under arrest, comply. But with that being said, where we need to get to is a situation where you never see an incident like that."

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said he found the video to be completely unacceptable.


The incident is now under internal review.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canarsiebrooklynnew york citymarijuanaarrestpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News