BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --A retired battalion chief in New Jersey is under arrest, accused of stealing artifacts from a fire museum.
Police say 64-year-old Paul Avery stole department memorabilia from the John T. Brennan Fire Museum in Bayonne, then sold them on the internet.
Avery, a former battalion chief from the Bayonne Fire Department, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with theft.
Many of the stolen items have not been recovered.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube