Retired New Jersey fire chief accused of stealing artifacts from fire museum

A retired New Jersey fire battalion chief is accused of stealing artifacts.

BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A retired battalion chief in New Jersey is under arrest, accused of stealing artifacts from a fire museum.

Police say 64-year-old Paul Avery stole department memorabilia from the John T. Brennan Fire Museum in Bayonne, then sold them on the internet.

Avery, a former battalion chief from the Bayonne Fire Department, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with theft.

Many of the stolen items have not been recovered.

