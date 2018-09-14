Retired nurse honored for saving baby's life at Long Island Buy Buy Baby

A retired nurse was in the right place at the right time and is being credited for saving a baby's life.

Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
Katherine Falco works at a Buy Buy Baby store in Garden City. She was working last week when she noticed a 4-week-old child had stopped breathing.

Katherine Falco works at a Buy Buy Baby store in Garden City. She was working last week when she noticed a 4-week-old child had stopped breathing.

The baby's father handed the child over to Falco, who performed CPR and saved the baby's life.

She was awarded the Hempstead Hometown Hero Award on Friday.

"I know for a fact that on September 8th, that evening, she wasn't even going to be in this store, but she chose to come in that evening, and to me, that's because she was supposed to be the hero," Town Receiver Donald Clavin said.

"That's the ironic part of it -- the one day that I was here, God put me here for a reason," Falco said.

Falco says she has kept in touch with the baby's family ever since.

