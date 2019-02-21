Retired Suffolk County lieutenant accused of hit-and-run involving Nassau County officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say William Hasper was pulled over in Westbury when he backed up his car into a Nassau County officer before driving off.

Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --
A retired Suffolk County Police lieutenant is accused of a hit-and-run involving a Nassau County Police sergeant.

Authorities say the incident began last Friday afternoon when William Hasper was pulled over on Old Country Road in Westbury for motor vehicle violations.

Surveillance video then captured Hasper reversing his vehicle into the Nassau County officer, injuring him, before driving off.

Hasper surrendered to police on Sunday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runsuffolk county newsnassau county policesurveillance videoWestburyNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
Baby hospitalized after stroller rolls onto NYC subway tracks
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Bill would keep Trump off 2020 NJ ballot unless he releases taxes
Officials: Dropped thermos may have caused deadly NYC bus crash
Testimony ends in trial of man accused of strangling classmate
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Show More
The Monkees bassist Peter Tork dead at 77
Overdosing school bus driver who crashed in NJ was aide
Video shows violent attack on teen behind LI restaurant
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Man dead, wife hospitalized in LI carbon monoxide incident
More News