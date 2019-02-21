WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) --A retired Suffolk County Police lieutenant is accused of a hit-and-run involving a Nassau County Police sergeant.
Authorities say the incident began last Friday afternoon when William Hasper was pulled over on Old Country Road in Westbury for motor vehicle violations.
Surveillance video then captured Hasper reversing his vehicle into the Nassau County officer, injuring him, before driving off.
Hasper surrendered to police on Sunday.
