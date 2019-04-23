Reward offered after vandalism to historic train in New Jersey

Police say vandals damaged a historic train in Boonton, New Jersey.

BOONTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating following major damage to a historic train car in New Jersey.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who are behind the vandalism.

Police say the rare Lackawanna Railroad parlor and commuter car was stored at a fence in rail yard in Boonton.

The car, owned by the Whippany Railway Museum, had recently been restored, which cost hundreds of thousands of grant and donated dollars.

Several other locomotives and cars also were vandalized.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boonton Police Department at (973) 402-9371.

Related topics:
boontonmorris countyvandalismrewardtrains
