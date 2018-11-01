Suffolk Police offering reward in unsolved murder of young couple in West Babylon

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say 21-year-old Olivia Digrigoli and 22-year-old Anthony St. Hilaire were gunned down last summer while in a parked car in West Babylon.

Eyewitness News
WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help in solving the murder of a young couple last summer.

Authorities say 21-year-old Olivia Digrigoli and 22-year-old Anthony St. Hilaire were gunned down while in a parked car on July 25 in West Babylon.

The shooting happened on Lakeway Drive at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Investigators have not released any possible motive in the killings so far.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information in the case that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdouble murderunsolved crimemurder rewardWest BabylonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Skeleton found: Son always believed missing dad was in basement
Tractor-trailer partially plows through New Jersey market
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
Kids of late firefighter on 'Shark Tank' pitch: 'It was his dream'
Exclusive: Video shows LI crash that left 4 pedestrians hurt
9-year-old boy killed while trying to board school bus
Hundreds of Google employees walk out, protest in NYC
Whistleblower: NJ Transit ignored warnings about staffing
Show More
Shopper robbed inside Macy's Herald Square
Man wearing Halloween mask opens fire on group of people
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Deli collapses in Long Island strip mall
Grandmother recounts Bayonne crash that left 1-year-old pinned
More News