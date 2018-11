Police on Long Island are asking the public for help in solving the murder of a young couple last summer.Authorities say 21-year-old Olivia Digrigoli and 22-year-old Anthony St. Hilaire were gunned down while in a parked car on July 25 in West Babylon.The shooting happened on Lakeway Drive at approximately 11:20 p.m.Investigators have not released any possible motive in the killings so far.Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information in the case that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com ----------