WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --Police on Long Island are asking the public for help in solving the murder of a young couple last summer.
Authorities say 21-year-old Olivia Digrigoli and 22-year-old Anthony St. Hilaire were gunned down while in a parked car on July 25 in West Babylon.
The shooting happened on Lakeway Drive at approximately 11:20 p.m.
Investigators have not released any possible motive in the killings so far.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for any information in the case that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*