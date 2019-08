Reward offered to find gunman who fatally shot 2 men in car in Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- Police released photos of two men fatally shot in Rosedale, Queens, in the hopes of finding the gunman who killed them.It happened on Monday night on a residential block as the men, 21-year-old Antoine Folkes and 22-year-old Marcellus Shields, sat in a car.Police are now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.The mother of one of the victims spoke with Eyewitness News in the hours after her son's murder.Carmen Grant-White is full of questions, including whether Folkes' murder is connected to another."That's my baby son," she said. "That's my son. Who killed my son?"She is living through any mother's worst nightmare, after having last seen her 21-year-old son around 7 p.m."His friend picked him up, and that's the last I've seen of him," she said. "That's the last I've seen of my son."It wasn't until 2 a.m. that she got word that he was one of two men inside a Kia who were fatally shot in the chest by gunman in a white SUV on 255th Street in Rosedale."We heard gunshots," witness Noah Solomon said. "We thought it was firecrackers, and that's it. We heard it a couple of times, like five times and then three times."Grant-White believes her son might've been a target earlier in the day."He was with another guy, and that guy gets killed, that's what I heard," she said.She's referring to a shooting hours earlier and just a few miles away from where Folkes was gunned down.That shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday . Another white vehicle drove by, shooting bullets into a car at 140th Street and Springfield Boulevard and killing 21-year-old David Hutchinson.Grant-White says that victim was a friend of Folkes and that he was upset about it when she last saw him."He was just mourning," she said. "He was just crying. He was just crying."Now, she's left with just memories of her son, who himself has a 1-year-old son. Folkes was set to turn 22 Friday."This is hard," she said. "This is very, very, very hard."In both cases, police have said they are looking for white vehicles seen leaving the scene.But so far, no arrests have been made.Grant-White says she has no idea why someone would want to hurt her son.----------