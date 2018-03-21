GARDEN CITY PARK, Long Island (WABC) --Police have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who fatally struck a Long Island woman in early February.
Cathy Lima, 72, was hit by a car while walking along or attempting to cross Nassau Boulevard in Garden City Park.
Her family thinks Lima may have gone to a nearby shopping center. Her home is only blocks away from the accident scene.
Police have increased the information reward from $5,000 to $20,000.
Eyewitness News met exclusively with Cathy Lima's children when the incident happened. Samantha Strong and Carl Didrikson said they believe someone knows something about what happened to their mother.
"We loved her," Strong said. "She was our mom, and it's devastating not to know what happened in those final moments."
Lima was a grandmother to three small children with two more grandchildren on the way.
"The way that she went was not what she deserved," Didrikson said.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls remain anonymous.
