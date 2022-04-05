'Fitbit' murder trial of husband set to begin in Connecticut

ELLINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- A trial is set to get underway Tuesday for a Connecticut man accused of killing his wife.It was the Fitbit she was wearing at the time of her death that helped lead to his arrest.Richard Dabate is charged with killing his wife Connie in 2015 at their home in Ellington.He told police someone broke into their house, killed her, then burned him and tied him up.A police canine unit never found evidence anyone was in the house.Data from his wife's Fitbit indicated she was moving around for an hour after he said she was killed.----------