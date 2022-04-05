'Fitbit' murder trial of husband set to begin in Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

'Fitbit' murder trial of husband set to begin in CT

ELLINGTON, Connecticut (WABC) -- A trial is set to get underway Tuesday for a Connecticut man accused of killing his wife.

It was the Fitbit she was wearing at the time of her death that helped lead to his arrest.


Richard Dabate is charged with killing his wife Connie in 2015 at their home in Ellington.

He told police someone broke into their house, killed her, then burned him and tied him up.



A police canine unit never found evidence anyone was in the house.


Data from his wife's Fitbit indicated she was moving around for an hour after he said she was killed.

ALSO READ | Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of Bronx grocery store



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutmurdercourt casewoman killed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed on subway staircase at Wall Street station
Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of NYC grocery store
Woman fired for posing as reporter at NYC press conference over masks
Man stabbed to death during dispute inside building in Chinatown
1 hurt when small plane crashes into NJ neighborhood
AccuWeather: Rain developing
Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast
Show More
Elderly woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC building lobby
77-year-old missing Brooklyn man could be driving black pick-up truck
Pregnant woman robbed, shoved to the ground in Queens
Woman dies after being struck by driver who jumped curb in NYC
NJ school warns parents of potentially dangerous 'Assassins' game
More TOP STORIES News