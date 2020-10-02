Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side of Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6713206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The first attack happened on board an MTA bus in Queens.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6697585" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An American Airlines flight attendant delivers an emotional message to passengers and crew after the company announced 19,000 furloughs.

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side.Video shows the moment a man wearing a black "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt and a backpack hit the 67-year-old "Ghostbusters" star and knocked him to the ground.It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West.The attack happened just a few blocks from the apartment building where Moranis' character lived in the movie.The attacker continued walking north after throwing the punch.Moranis hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack, but was able to take himself to the hospital, and later, to the police station to report the incident.Moranis shot to fame in the 1980s as a star of the sketch comedy series "Second City Television," before landing roles in blockbuster movies like "Ghostbusters" and "Honey I Shrunk the Kids." He put acting aside in the last 1990s to focus on raising his children, but has made occasional appearances since.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Fellow actor Chris Evans, who portrays Captain America in the Marvel movie franchise, reacted to the attack on Twitter.----------