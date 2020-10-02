Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side of Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side.

Video shows the moment a man wearing a black "I (heart) NY" sweatshirt and a backpack hit the 67-year-old "Ghostbusters" star and knocked him to the ground.

It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West.

The attack happened just a few blocks from the apartment building where Moranis' character lived in the movie.

The attacker continued walking north after throwing the punch.

MORE NYC NEWS: Man wanted for stealing baseball caps, biting, attacking elderly men
EMBED More News Videos

The first attack happened on board an MTA bus in Queens.



Moranis hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack, but was able to take himself to the hospital, and later, to the police station to report the incident.

Moranis shot to fame in the 1980s as a star of the sketch comedy series "Second City Television," before landing roles in blockbuster movies like "Ghostbusters" and "Honey I Shrunk the Kids." He put acting aside in the last 1990s to focus on raising his children, but has made occasional appearances since.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

WATCH: Flight attendant delivers heartfelt message amid furloughs
EMBED More News Videos

An American Airlines flight attendant delivers an emotional message to passengers and crew after the company announced 19,000 furloughs.



Fellow actor Chris Evans, who portrays Captain America in the Marvel movie franchise, reacted to the attack on Twitter.



Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityassaultattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19; President has 'mild symptoms'
COVID Updates: Cuomo continues focus on NY hot spots
In rare move, Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings released
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
President Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID diagnosis
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after Trump diagnosis
Show More
Cuomo, Murphy, Christie react to Trump's COVID diagnosis
Man wanted for stealing baseball caps, biting, attacking elderly men
Secret recordings show Melania Trump frustrated over policy criticisms
US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%
House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion COVID bill; relief talks drag
More TOP STORIES News