Ride-share driver accused of sexually assaulting young girl in NJ

By Eyewitness News
PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A ride-share driver in New Jersey, who was an active member of the military, is charged with sexually assaulting a young girl.

Julio Mejia, 39, was taken into custody Thursday.

Prosecutors claim the sexual assault took place in September while the child was a passenger in the car.

Mejia is charged with two counts of sexual assault, second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of criminal sexual contact.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Mejia is due back in court on February 4.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
passaic countyridesharechild sex assaultchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ambulance crashes into home in Franklin, 1 hurt
Surge pricing for taxis to be proposed in NYC
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
AccuWeather: Fair finish
Paper plant destroyed by massive fire reopens in NJ
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
1 person hurt after vehicle flips in Queens, driver flees
Show More
Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Thief snatches $20 bill out of elderly woman's hand in NYC deli
Dad smothered 1-month-old baby to death with pillow: NYPD
At least 1 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Westchester County
Man grabs woman, threatens her with box cutter in NYC robbery
More TOP STORIES News