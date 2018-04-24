Rider slashed in dispute on Midtown subway platform

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho has more on the subway slashing in Midtown. (N.J. Burkett)

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A subway rider suffered a superficial slash behind his right ear after a dispute with another rider on the A train platform at the 42nd Street Station, police said.

Both men are under arrest for assault.

According to police on the scene, the incident occurred at 12:30 PM when a man apparently sat down on another man's papers that were spread across a wooden bench. There was a dispute that quickly escalated, and the man who sat down was slashed by the man who owned the papers.

The incident was captured on MTA platform surveillance video and the arrests were made quickly.

Subway service was not affected and the platform remains open, with a small section marked off for crime scene investigators.

Police said the weapon was a box cutter.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subwaysubway crimeslashingcrimeNew York CityManhattanMidtown
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News