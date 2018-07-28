Riders walk down the Cyclone to safety after roller coaster loses power

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details after the Cyclone lost power. (mo_dish321/Twitter)

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A handful of people were looking for a thrill at Luna Park in Coney Island got a little more than they bargained for on Saturday when the Cyclone roller coaster lost power.

The electrical issue stopped the cars in the middle of the track.

Park personnel had to help riders walk down the coaster to safety.

No one was hurt, and the ride was back up and running shortly thereafter.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
coney islandroller coasterpower outageelectricConey IslandNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man accused of strangling Queens nurse arrested in LA
New law protects kids learning about boating after 12-year-old's tragic death
Suspect wanted for firing shots in broad daylight in Queens
Panic erupts at Brooklyn subway station during false gun scare
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Former NJ archbishop resigns as Cardinal amid sex abuse scandal
Man charged in death of woman found in New Rochelle driveway
Teen charged with fatally shooting NJ delivery man in face
Show More
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in crash speaks out
Police searching for 'Ghostbusters' cap-wearing shooting suspect
Severe storms cause damage across New York area
More News