CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --A handful of people were looking for a thrill at Luna Park in Coney Island got a little more than they bargained for on Saturday when the Cyclone roller coaster lost power.
The electrical issue stopped the cars in the middle of the track.
Park personnel had to help riders walk down the coaster to safety.
No one was hurt, and the ride was back up and running shortly thereafter.
