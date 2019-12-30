Rideshare driver and passenger hit by bullets in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A for-hire vehicle driver and his passenger are recovering after being struck by bullets in Brooklyn.

Police say the shots were fired as the passenger left a party early Monday morning on Jefferson Avenue in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

The 64-year-old driver was struck in the back, while the 20-year-old passenger was struck in the leg.

The injuries to neither were said to be life-threatening.

There was no immediate word of any arrests.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the gunfire.

