Ride-share driver accused of sexually assaulting young girl in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A ride-share driver in New Jersey, who was an active member of the military, is charged with sexually assaulting a young girl.

Julio Mejia, 39, was taken into custody Thursday.

Prosecutors claim the sexual assault took place in September while the child was a passenger in the car.

Mejia is charged with two counts of sexual assault, second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of criminal sexual contact.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Mejia is due back in court on February 4.

