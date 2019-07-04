Ridgecrest Earthquake

Ridgecrest earthquake shaking, aftermath: VIDEO

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Residents in Ridgecrest are cleaning up after a preliminary-magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley.

At Ledesma Chiropractic, surveillance video showed picture frames and a rack of clothing shaking as the quake struck. Photos of the aftermath showed objects that had been knocked to the ground around the office.

EMBED More News Videos

Video and photos from Ledesma Chiropractic in Ridgecrest show shaking and aftermath from Thursday's earthquake.



A similar scene unfolded at the Pita Fresh restaurant in Ridgecrest. Footage from several different surveillance cameras in the building showed an employee running for cover as lights and other fixtures shook violently and supplies fell from shelves in the back-of-house area.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows the moment a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck at the Pita Fresh restaurant in Ridgecrest, California.



"It almost gave me a heart attack," said Cora Burke, a waitress at Midway Cafe in Ridgecrest, a town of 28,000 people. "It's just a rolling feeling inside the building, inside the cafe and all of a sudden everything started falling off the shelf, glasses, the refrigerator and everything in the small refrigerator fell over."

Video posted online of a liquor store in Ridgecrest showed the aisles filled with broken wine and liquor bottles, knocked down boxes and other groceries strewn on the floor. Victor Abdullatif, whose father owns the liquor store, said the business lost approximately $100,000 in inventory and does not have insurance to cover recovery costs. He has started a GoFundMe to offset recovery costs.



Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden says firefighters are working to put out five fires in the area following an earthquake but that she didn't know if any injuries have been reported. Breeden says the local senior center was holding a Fourth of July event when the quake hit. She says everyone made it out shaken up but without injuries.

People throughout Southern and Central California reported feeling the powerful quake, whose epicenter was located about 62 miles north-northwest of Barstow.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

VIDEO: Earthquake aftermath in greater Los Angeles area
EMBED More News Videos

An earthquake was felt around the greater Los Angeles area on Thursday morning.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countyearthquakesouthern californiaridgecrest earthquakeweathersevere weather
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
Twitter reacts to SoCal earthquake
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6.4 earthquake strikes Mojave Desert, USGS says
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win
Police: Baby critically injured after left unattended in tub
Commuting nightmare: NJ truck crash stranded drivers for hours
Police: Livery driver found dead in car, shot in head on LI
Accused rapist 'from good family' deserves leniency: Judge
Husband, wife found dead in river, child found alive in SUV
Show More
Macy's 4th of July fireworks set to once again light up NYC sky
1 dead, as many as 12 injured in lightning strike in SC on July 4
NFL player loses arm in car crash
14-year-old boy killed in New Jersey dirt bike crash
License to kill: Florida agency encourages residents to kill iguanas
More TOP STORIES News