Ridgecrest Earthquake

Ridgecrest earthquake damage: Fires break out in Kern County community after Friday's temblor

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Emergency crews in Ridgecrest battled multiple structure fires likely caused by gas line breaks after Friday night's 7.1 magnitude earthquake, according to local officials.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said two building fires - one involving a mobile home - were quickly doused Friday evening. There were several reports of natural gas leaks, but PG&E said it was largely able to turn off residential gas lines.

Another mobile home fire broke out Saturday morning in the Town & Country Mobile Home Park in Ridgecrest. Witnesses said the homeowner was able to escape from the home and used a garden hose to battle flames until first responders arrived.

The exact cause of that fire was not immediately clear. Neighbors said they were among the thousands without power late Friday, but electricity was restored at some point overnight.

There are no fatalities or major injuries in Ridgecrest in connnection with Friday night's earthquake. Kern County Fire Chief David Witt said there were no major building collapses but some structures could be weakened from the back-to-back quakes.

Nearby, the tiny town of Trona, with about 2,000 residents, was reported to have at least one collapsed building. Roads were buckled or blocked, and police put out a call for bottled water for residents.

State Route 178 in Kern County was closed by a rockslide and had severe cracking.

VIDEO: Moment quake struck Ridgecrest
EMBED More News Videos

Robb Campbell was inside a Marshall's when the latest big quake hit: "Forget yesterday's 6.4 earthquake, today's 7.1 really brought the house down!"



The quake hit at 8:19 p.m. and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest in the same areas where the previous quake hit. But it was felt as far north as Sacramento, as far east as Las Vegas and as far south as Mexico.

The county has opened an emergency shelter. Mutual aid is being dispatched from other parts of Kern County and neighboring jurisdictions.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness video shows the July 5 earthquake as it was felt in Ridgecrest, Calif.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kern countyearthquakesouthern californiaridgecrest earthquakehouse fire
RELATED
VIDEO: Man records 7.1 earthquake hitting Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST EARTHQUAKE
State of emergency in San Bernardino Co. after Ridgecrest quake
LIVE: 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
VIDEO: Disneyland ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal
Ridgecrest earthquake aftermath: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Driver in custody after officer on motorcycle struck
LIVE | Multiple injured in shopping plaza explosion
Landlord allegedly punches tenant, wraps bungee cord around neck
Cops asked to leave Starbucks for making patron 'uncomfortable'
LIVE: 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal 1 day after magnitude 6.4
VIDEO: Disneyland ride stopped after 7.1 earthquake rattles SoCal
NYPD officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting self in groin
Show More
NYPD lieutenants inspired to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in honor of slain officer
Group grants $1.6M for places that are part of black history
Man wanted for punching, robbing NYC construction work
At least 2 people injured in Bronx shooting
Driver in NJ truck crash says brakes failed: 'A miracle I'm alive'
More TOP STORIES News