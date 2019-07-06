Ridgecrest Earthquake

Ridgecrest earthquake: Fires break out in Kern County after Friday's temblor

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- Emergency crews in Ridgecrest and other Mojave Desert communities battled multiple structure fires likely caused by gas line breaks after Friday night's 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said two building fires - one involving a mobile home - were quickly doused Friday evening. There were several reports of natural gas leaks, but PG&E said it was largely able to turn off residential gas lines.

Another mobile home fire broke out Saturday morning in the Town & Country Mobile Home Park in Ridgecrest. Witnesses said the homeowner was able to escape from the home and used a garden hose to battle flames until first responders arrived.

The exact cause of that fire was not immediately clear. Neighbors said they were among the thousands without power late Friday, but electricity was restored at some point overnight.

It did not appear that anybody was injured in Saturday morning's fire.

State Route 178 in Kern County was temporarily closed by a rockslide and roadway damage, and a building collapse was reported in nearby Trona.

The quake hit at 8:19 p.m. and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest in the same areas where the previous quake hit. But it was felt as far north as Sacramento, as far east as Las Vegas and as far south as Mexico.

The county has opened an emergency shelter. Mutual aid is being dispatched from other parts of Kern County and neighboring jurisdictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
