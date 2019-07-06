Ridgecrest earthquake: Reports of fires, calls for ambulances in Kern County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5381371" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fire broke out in Ridgecrest, California, after an earthquake on the evening of July 5, 2019.

Robb Campbell was inside a Marshall's when the latest big quake hit: "Forget yesterday's 6.4 earthquake, today's 7.1 really brought the house down!"

Eyewitness video shows the July 5 earthquake as it was felt in Ridgecrest, Calif.

RIDGECREST, Calif. -- There are calls for ambulances and reports of structure fires in Ridgecrest, California, fires after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit late Friday evening, according to Kern County Fire Chief David Witt.There were reports of trailers burning at a mobile home, and State Route 178 in Kern County was closed by a rockslide and roadway damage.Two structure fires are contained, the Ridgecrest Police Department said. PG&E has been able to largely control residential gas leaks.There are not yet any reports of major building collapses or fatalities. More than 13,000 people are without power.The quake hit at 8:19 p.m. and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest in the same areas where the previous quake hit. But it was felt as far north as Sacramento, as far east as Las Vegas and as far south as Mexico.The county has opened an emergency shelter. Mutual aid is being dispatched from other parts of Kern County and neighboring jurisdictions.