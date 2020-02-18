Police searching for 2 men, 1 with rifle, who robbed New York City smoke shop

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the two men, one wielding a rifle, who held up a smoke shop on the Lower East Side.It happened at 4:25 p.m. on Monday inside the N&N Delancey Smoke Shop on Delancey Street.Police said one of the males stood at the counter and asked for cigarettes, while the other male dressed in a black coat proceeded to the entrance to the counter pointing a black rifle at the employee.The male with the firearm verbally threatened the employee and demanded merchandise/money from the register, according to authorities.The man seen in the orange sweatshirt is believed to be an accomplice.Police said the employee complied and the males fled the scene in a vehicle parked in front of the location with $3500, 30 packs of cigarettes, lotto tickets and a cell phone.There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------