4 Rikers Island corrections officers suspended after inmate attempts suicide

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating disturbing new claims that four corrections officers allowed an inmate at Rikers Island to try to take his own life.
The officers - three guards and a captain - have been suspended. The 18-year-old man survived but is now in a medically induced coma.
The incident happened last week.
Authorities say the inmate used a piece of clothing to try to hang himself. The guards allegedly watched him for seven minutes before intervening.
Officials say the 18-year-old man was arrested on a parole violation in November.
He got into a fight at the jail and was moved out of general population the day he tried to take his life.
The incident comes nearly two months after the NYC Council approved a plan to close Rikers Island within seven years and replace it with what officials envision as safer, smaller jail.
DOC Commissioner Cynthia Brann released the following statement:
"The claims being made here are extremely troubling and we are taking them seriously. The safety and well-being of those in our custody is our number one priority and an investigation into this incident is underway. Three officers and one captain have already been suspended and if the outcome of the investigation warrants we will take appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination. We have referred this case to the city's Department of Investigation which is conducting an independent inquiry."
If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
4 Rikers Island corrections officers suspended after inmate attempts suicide
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More