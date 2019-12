4 Rikers Island corrections officers suspended after inmate attempts suicide

RIKERS ISLAND, New York City (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating disturbing new claims that four corrections officers allowed an inmate at Rikers Island to try to take his own life.The officers - three guards and a captain - have been suspended. The 18-year-old man survived but is now in a medically induced coma.The incident happened last week.Authorities say the inmate used a piece of clothing to try to hang himself. The guards allegedly watched him for seven minutes before intervening.Officials say the 18-year-old man was arrested on a parole violation in November.He got into a fight at the jail and was moved out of general population the day he tried to take his life.The incident comes nearly two months after the NYC Council approved a plan to close Rikers Island within seven years and replace it with what officials envision as safer, smaller jail.DOC Commissioner Cynthia Brann released the following statement:----------