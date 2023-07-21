Calls for federal takeover of NYC's Rikers Island continue, Mayor Adams opposes the move

Is the federal takeover of New York City's troubled Rikers Island jail imminent? Many signs are pointing to that conclusion, and it could come soon. Sonia Rincon has more.

Chants of "shut down Rikers" drowned out Mayor Eric Adams' press conference on Thursday.

"I like that. That chorus gives my energy," he said.

The response to the growing chorus of calls for Rikers to be placed in a federal receivership came Thursday from Adams' Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina, making the case to keep control of the beleaguered jail with the city.

"When we inherited this department in January of 2022, it was on the brink of collapse," he said. "We have lowered violence by double digits. We have decreased staffing absenteeism by over 70%. We have stabilized the city's jail system."

But Yonha Zeitz of Katal Center for Equity, Health and Justice, says that's "fundamentally untrue."

The nonprofit, which was part of that chorus, points to the federal monitor that's been keeping tabs on Rikers for the last eight years, now recommending the administration be held in contempt for failing to deliver change.

"In April, the federal monitor put out a scathing report basically saying that people are incarcerated at Rikers and the staff on a daily basis are at imminent risk of harm and that the violence has actually increased," Zeitz said.

Six deaths have been reported at Rikers this year so far, with the latest taking place over the past weekend.

But Mayor Adams had a different takeaway from the same report, quoting parts of it on Tuesday he said were encouraging.

"What happened months later that now we've gone from hey, real cultural changes," he said. "Now we are moving to, we need receivership?"

This week, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York said Rikers "has been in crisis for years" over several mayors' administrations and leaders of the corrections system and says he favors a court-appointed outside authority to take charge of the complex.

"After eight years of trying every tool in the toolkit, we cannot wait any longer for substantial progress to materialize," Williams said. "That is why my office will seek a court-appointed receiver to address the conditions on Rikers Island."

So, what could a receivership accomplish?

"They could bring in external staff, they could look at the current staff and see who's there and who's not working," Zeitz said.

Those who want the federal takeover say the ultimate goal is to close Rikers and an ugly chapter. The plan is to shift to borough-based jails in the next four years like the one coming to a building under construction on Atlantic Avenue.

A federal judge could make a decision as soon as next month.

